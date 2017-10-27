Fatal Shooting Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating a fatal shooting. Around 3:18 a.m. today, officers responded to the 300 block of S. Marshall Street and found a man wounded in the torso. The 31-year-old unidentified victim from Lancaster was rushed to an area hospital where he died. There’s no word on a suspect or a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City/County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

