DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware public health officials are reporting the state’s first cases of influenza for the 2017-2018 flu season. Officials say six people have been diagnosed with the flu this month. All the confirmed cases involve type A flu, one of two main flu viruses responsible for seasonal flu outbreaks. Last flu season, Delaware reported 4,590 confirmed flu cases, 15 of which were fatal. Officials are urging Delawareans to get flu shots.

