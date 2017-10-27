Mom Who Beat Girl For Incorrect Bible Verses Gets Prison

MIDDLETOWN (AP) – A Dauphin County woman who pleaded guilty to beating her daughter for incorrectly reciting Bible verses will serve up to five years in prison. 41-year-old Rhonda Shoffner was sentenced to serve 2 1/2 to five years in prison on charges including aggravated assault. Police say the girl was forced to kneel on the bathroom floor at Shoffner’s Middletown home and repeat Bible verses. They say each time she made a mistake, Shoffner slammed her head into the wall. They say Shoffner then told the child she was going to kill her and attempted to strangle her. Police say the girl fought off Shoffner, who told her to leave and never return. The girl called her father, who drove her to police.

