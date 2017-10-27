PA House Passes Massive Gambling Bill To Address Budget

HARRISBURG – The PA House is sending legislation to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk that expands casino-style gambling to truck stops, online portals, airports, and 10 new mini-casino sites to help with revenue for the PA budget. The chamber approved House Bill 271 by a 109-72 vote. Opponents warn it’ll cause an “explosion” of gambling and that it has numerous unforeseen consequences. Pennsylvania is already the No. 2 commercial casino state, netting $1.4 billion in taxes from the industry last year. It would make Pennsylvania the first state to allow both casino and lottery games online. PA House Majority Leader Dave Reed says some tough choices were made in dealing with the budget. You can see how your state representative voted on the gambling expansion bill by CLICKING THIS LINK.



Related