Pediatric Cancer Research Check Off Bill Goes To Governor

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously approved legislation to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. House Bill 46 establishes a check-off box on state income tax returns, allowing individuals to make such contributions. The money, deducted from a taxpayer’s refund, will go to Pennsylvania institutions conducting childhood cancer research. Right now, the majority of money raised for fighting cancer goes toward adult cancer research. Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children ages 1 to 14 in the United States. It is estimated that a child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes, with an average of seven children dying every day across the United States. The bill now goes to the governor for his signature.

