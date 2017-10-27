Wolf Pushes Lawmakers For Severance Tax

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf continues to urge the Legislature to pass a severance tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production. The Independent Fiscal office recently reported that more than 80% of Pennsylvania’s natural gas is purchased by residents in other states and even international markets. Wolf said, “That means that 80% of the revenue raised by a reasonable severance tax will be paid by customers outside of Pennsylvania. Our gas is currently being used tax-free by citizens of other states, while Pennsylvanians are paying taxes that help build roads and schools in Texas and Louisiana. Pennsylvanians deserve to share in this prosperity.”

GOV. TOM WOLF

