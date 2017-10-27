Wolf Pushes Lawmakers For Severance Tax

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf continues to urge the Legislature to pass a severance tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production. The Independent Fiscal office recently reported that more than 80% of Pennsylvania’s natural gas is purchased by residents in other states and even international markets. Wolf said, “That means that 80% of the revenue raised by a reasonable severance tax will be paid by customers outside of Pennsylvania. Our gas is currently being used tax-free by citizens of other states, while Pennsylvanians are paying taxes that help build roads and schools in Texas and Louisiana. Pennsylvanians deserve to share in this prosperity.”

Related