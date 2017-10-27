Wolf Signs Funding For PA Universities

HARRISBURG (AP) – State funding for several Pennsylvania universities is on its way after being held up by a dispute over fully funding the state budget. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bills today that direct some $650 million to Penn State, Pitt, Temple, Lincoln, and the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school. The funding comes after schools considered an increase in tuition for in-state students. Wolf hasn’t yet said what he’ll do with other pieces of the budget approved by lawmakers in a flurry of votes this week. Lawmakers voted to borrow about $1.5 billion and expand gambling to help fund a $32 billion spending plan they approved in late June.

Related