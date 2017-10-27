Wounded Congressman & PA Ballot Question Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight is in two parts. Part 1 features Louisiana Congressman and U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he spoke at the 2017 Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. Scalise was shot in June by a gunman at a congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, VA. Part 2 features Pastor Ken Gibson and Ron Cohen, both with York County Action, discussing an important question on the November 7th PA ballot. The question asked voters if the PA Constitution be amended to permit the General Assembly to enact legislation authorizing local taxing authorities to exclude from taxation up to 100% of the assessed value of each homestead property within a local taxing jurisdiction, rather than limit the exclusion to one-half of the median assessed value of all homestead property, which is the existing law? Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075Alive. You can listen to program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”

Related