8-1-1 Expansion Bill Now On Gov. Wolf’s Desk

HARRISBURG – A bill expanding the provisions of the PA One Call law is now before the governor. Also known as 8-1-1, PA One Call is the communications system that helps prevent damage to underground utilities and avoid tragedies by requiring companies and people to call before you dig. Luzerne County Sen. Lisa Baker, prime sponsor of Senate Bill 242, said that the commonsense measures contained in the bill will help prevent major tragedies. It’s estimated there are over 6,000 hits each year, approximately half involving natural gas lines. Such incidents jeopardize the public, place workers at risk, and compromise infrastructure. Preventing pipeline damage increases safety and reduces costs.

