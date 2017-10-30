Budget Bills Now On Gov. Wolf’s Desk

HARRISBURG (AP) – Several budget bills are sitting on Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. It includes a gambling expansion bill, a $140 million tax package, and $1.5 billion borrowing measure to bail out the state’s finances. Despite their distaste for it, state lawmakers say it puts the state on sound financial footing for the foreseeable future after fighting persistent deficits. It props up a $32 billion bipartisan spending package, and could ease whatever fiscal challenges emerge ahead of next year’s election. Wolf has not said whether he’ll sign the bills. Wolf was not enthusiastic about borrowing or expanding casino-style gambling, but Republican lawmakers preferred it over raising taxes and the gambling bill was packed with pet provisions to bring cash to legislators’ districts.

