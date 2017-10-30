Dauphin County Child Abduction Ends

HARRISBURG – A child abduction in Dauphin County has ended with the child being found. On Sunday, Melissa Szafran was in Harrisburg to visit her 5-year-old daughter, who is under the custody of her uncle and only allowed to visit. The family went to St. Patrick’s Cathedral Church for mass when Szafran took the child to the bathroom, but never returned. A search was conducted, but Szafran and her daughter could not be found. Szafran, who is from New Jersey, later surrendered with her daughter to Bristol Borough Police in Bucks County.

Related