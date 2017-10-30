Ending Driver License Suspensions For Non-Vehicle Related Crime

HARRISBURG – Two bills have been introduced that would end driver’s license suspensions for people convicted of a non-vehicle related crime. House Bill 42 would remove the driver’s license suspension for non-driving related convictions such as theft, purchase of tobacco or alcohol by a minor, or carrying a false identification card. Another measure, House Bill 163 would eliminate the driver’s license suspension for any individual convicted of a crime related to the possession, sale or delivery of a controlled substance. Supporters of the legislation say while they agree with the fines and structure associated with these crimes, they don’t believe the added penalty of a license suspension is warranted nor does it curb behavior. House Bill 163 currently sits in the Transportation Committee, while House Bill 42 rests in the Judiciary Committee.

