Fatal Shooting Investigation In Lebanon

LEBANON – Lebanon Police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday to 11th and Mifflin Streets and found residents helping a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Carlos Villareal-Berrios, was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. Police believe it was not a random shooting and that the victim was targeted. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or CrimeStoppers at 717-270-9800.

