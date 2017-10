HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that roughly 2,100 roadway miles were paved along with a number of bridge projects completed. PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards says they’re putting their resources to work across the state, on interstates and rural roads alike. She added that Pennsylvania no longer has the most structurally deficient bridges. They’ve cut the number of structurally deficient bridges from 6,034 in 2008 to 3,280 as of October this year.

