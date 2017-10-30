Rescue Mission Food Drive Underway

LANCASTER/HARRISBURG – Lancaster’s Water Street Mission and Harrisburg’s Bethesda Mission are partnering again this year for their annual Rescue Mission Food Drive running now through December 22. Last year, the missions served over 275,000 meals to needy people and shared the hope and love of God to those they served. This year, their goal is 120,000 pounds of food. You can help them by filling a grocery bag with non-perishable food items (no glass containers, please) and drop them off at your local rescue mission, any Turkey Hill Minit Market, M&T Bank or Sharp Shopper in Lancaster, Dauphin or Cumberland Counties or at any Dauphin County Library branch. Your donation will go to the mission that serves your county. For more information, go to rescuemissionfooddrive.org. Monetary donations to each mission will enable them to purchase food for the needy. Checks can be sent to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, P.O. Box 7267, Lancaster 17604 or Bethesda Mission, 611 Reily Street, P.O. Box 3041, Harrisburg 17105. You can make an online monetary donation by clicking on the mission’s banner below.



