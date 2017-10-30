Watch Out For Windy Conditions Today

STATE COLLEGE – Windy conditions are causing numerous power outages around the region. PPL is reporting over 12,000 customers in their service area are without power. Along with windy conditions, drivers are being warned to be careful as the winds are blowing leaves from trees and the wet leaves on the wet roads could create slippery conditions. There are reports of some downed power lines and tree branches. Slow down and take it easy on your commute today. Windy conditions are expected to continue until this afternoon.

