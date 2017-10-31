Bill To Stop Tax Collector Fraud Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation reforming the local tax collection system been signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. The current Local Tax Collection Law allows individual tax collectors to determine how they want checks made out for the payment of taxes and what account the tax money is to be deposited. This means a tax collector could have a taxpayer write a check in only the tax collector’s name and deposit it in his or her personal bank account. House Bill 16, now Act 38 of 2017, prohibits checks to made in the tax collector’s name only. Under the new law, checks would be made payable to the name of the tax collector along with the office, title, or position; or be made out just to the office, title or position and then be deposited into a separate bank account only used for tax money. Examples of fraud by tax collectors perpetrated under the current law include $1.4 million stolen in Beaver County between 2007 and 2015, and $300,000 stolen from Spring Garden Township in York County between 1995 and 2009. Act 38 goes into effect Jan. 1, 2018.

