Deer Carcass Involved In Fatal York County SUV-Bus Crash

HELLAM TOWNSHIP (AP) – Authorities believe a SUV driver swerved due to a deer carcass before crashing into a bus carrying a York County high school football team, killing herself, and injuring three other people. Hellam Township officials say the SUV collided head-on early Saturday with a bus carrying Eastern York players home from a game. 23-year-old SUV driver Jasmine McCarter of York was killed. Two coaches and the bus driver were injured. The coaches were treated and released. None of the 21 students were injured. Police said that video from a PennDOT traffic camera shows the SUV swerving, and they believe that was due to a deer carcass – although they don’t know whether McCarter was trying to avoid it or swerved after hitting it.

