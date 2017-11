YORK – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in York. Officers responded Monday after 11:30 p.m. to a call for a cardiac arrest in the 300 block of E. Market Street. They found 19-year-old Jose Aponte of York with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, but died. Authorities discovered several shell casings at the scene. They have no suspect or a motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.

