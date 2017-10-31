Wolf Expects Revenue From Gambling Expansion & Pushes For Severance Tax

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf says gambling expansion legislation he just signed will not cannibalize existing tax collections from the industry. He also said that the state needed revenue to help prop up its operating budget and that there was pressure to expand gambling. The bill makes Pennsylvania the fourth state to allow online gambling while letting the struggling state lottery take its games online. It also lets Pennsylvania’s 10 largest casinos bid on licenses to operate new, smaller casinos. The gambling proposal passed last week. It aims to produce about $200 million annually from casino license fees and taxes on higher gambling losses. Pennsylvania casinos rake in more gross revenues than any other state except Nevada. Pennsylvania is the No. 1 state in tax revenue from the casino industry, netting $1.4 billion in the most recent fiscal year. Wolf also addressed the Pennsylvania Press Club and discussed the need to pass a severance tax on natural gas, vowing to continue to fight for the tax. Wolf said, “We are still the only natural gas producing state that has not taken this common sense step. The Independent Fiscal Office has said that 80% of the revenue raised by a reasonable severance tax would be paid by customers outside of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians deserve to share in this prosperity.”

Related