DNA Used To Make Images To Help Solve 1992 Murder Case

LANCASTER(AP) – A prosecutor says he hopes images of a possible suspect created with the aid of a DNA profile will help solve the 1992 slaying of a Pennsylvania elementary school teacher. Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said today he hopes the computer-generated images will bring in tips that “will bring some comfort to the family” of Christy Mirack and bring her killer to justice.

Mirack was assaulted, beaten and strangled in her East Lampeter Township apartment on Dec. 21, 1992. The 25-year-old was a first-grade teacher at Rohrerstown Elementary School. Investigators used DNA from the scene to create images depicting what the killer may have looked like and may look like now. Officials have said Mirack either knew her killer or opened the door expecting to see someone else.