Harrisburg Abortion Buffer Zone Back in Court

HARRISBURG – Lawyers presented evidence and arguments in court against a Harrisburg ordinance that created unconstitutional buffer zones to silence pro-life speech on public property and sidewalks around abortion clinics. Liberty Counsel represented Becky Biter and Colleen Reilly, who have regularly engaged in peaceful sidewalk counseling to encourage women to protect the life of their unborn child. The two women have been harassed and intimidated by clinic staff and local police since the ordinance passed. The ordinance pushes pro-life counselors sometimes 50 to more than 70 feet away and prohibits their freedom of speech. Liberty Counsel presented evidence and arguments concerning the ordinance’s intrusion into the women‘s constitutional rights. They showed that the city of Harrisburg blatantly ignored its constitutional obligations to protect speech by imposing a ban on pro-life speech in a traditional public forum where the First Amendment provides protection.

