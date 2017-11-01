Indecent Assault In The Red Rose City

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating an indecent assault in the first block of E. Lemon Street. It happened October 22 around 4:45 p.m. when a woman walking east with her two young children was smacked in the buttocks by a man walking the other direction. The victim confronted the suspect and pulled out her cell phone. The suspect asked the victim who she was going to call and said something to the effect of, “Are you ready to die?” The suspect walked away and the victim called the police and filed a report. The suspect was a Hispanic male, around 30-years-old, five eight, chunky build with a light mustache, wearing prescription glasses. He had a shaved head and was wearing dark clothing, light colored sneakers, and a back pack. Surveillance cameras were able to capture images of the suspect from his back. Those pictures can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Gary Lowe at 717-735-3411 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

