Lancaster County Senators Warn Action On Mini Casinos

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Senators Ryan Aument and Scott Martin forwarded a letter to each of their respective municipal governments notifying them that they must quickly take action in order to prevent a “mini-casino” from coming to their community. Although they both voted against the massive expansion of gambling, the senators said they have a duty to inform municipal leaders that while they cannot keep all the new gambling options out of their townships and boroughs, they can opt-out of having one of the new “mini-casinos” sited there. Included in the new law is an opt-out provision for municipalities that do not want a “mini-casino” within their borders. Under the law, local governments must pass a resolution prohibiting the location of one of the facilities within the municipality by December 31st. You can read their letter to municipal leaders by CLICKING THIS LINK.

