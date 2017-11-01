Lancaster County Senators Warn Action On Mini Casinos

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Senators Ryan Aument and Scott Martin forwarded a letter to each of their respective municipal governments notifying them that they must quickly take action in order to prevent a “mini-casino” from coming to their community. Although they both voted against the massive expansion of gambling, the senators said they have a duty to inform municipal leaders that while they cannot keep all the new gambling options out of their townships and boroughs, they can opt-out of having one of the new “mini-casinos” sited there. Included in the new law is an opt-out provision for municipalities that do not want a “mini-casino” within their borders. Under the law, local governments must pass a resolution prohibiting the location of one of the facilities within the municipality by December 31st. You can read their letter to municipal leaders by CLICKING THIS LINK.

SEN. SCOTT MARTIN
SEN. RYAN AUMENT

©2017 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober