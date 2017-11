NEW FREEDOM/EPHRATA – Authorities say a missing 12-year-old York County girl has been located. Finley Rittler of New Freedom was last seen Friday evening, but has been found according to Southern Regional Police. Ephrata Police report that a missing Lancaster County teen has been found. 16-year-old Tyler Mieczkowski of Ephrata was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday October 24 at his home, but has been located.

