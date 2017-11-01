Motorists Be Alert For Deer Crossing Roadways

HARRISBURG – With deer becoming increasingly active and daylight saving time soon to put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, motorists need to stay alert. Deer become more active in autumn with the lead-up to their fall breeding season, commonly known as the “rut.” Dave Phillips is a spokesman for State Farm Insurance, which compiles a report on the likelihood drivers in each state will collide with a deer or other large animal. In State Farm’s 2017 report, Pennsylvania remained third among states with drivers having a 1-in-63 chance of experiencing a collision with a deer or other large animal – a 6.3% increase from 2016. Drivers paying attention while driving on stretches marked with “Deer Crossing” signs can make a difference. Deer often travel in family groups and walk single file. So even if one deer successfully crosses the road in front of a driver, it doesn’t mean the threat is over. Another could be right behind it. If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focus on the road ahead.

