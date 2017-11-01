PA House Under Pressure To Drop Important Bill Amendment

UNDATED – House Bill 1388 as amended from the State Senate would renew the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) while also ending taxpayer funding for “gender reassignment” surgery on children, which Governor Wolf unilaterally authorized last year. A bipartisan 37-13 vote in the State Senate included the amendment added to HB 1388 to end taxpayer funding for “sex change” surgery on children. Removing the Senate-passed amendment would continue forcing you and me to pay for “sex change” surgeries on children. Michael Geer, president of the PA Family council passed along that now the State House Republican leadership is being pressured to remove the key language in the amendment. He is asking us to take action by contacting your State Rep and as them to pass HB 1388 as amended to end the taxpayer funding of “sex change” surgery on children. Your contacts with these elected officials is critical especially before the House comes back in session Monday, November 13th.

