Wolf Criticizes GOP Targeting State, Local Tax Deductions

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf is critical of a Republican tax-cutting package in Congress that he says would amount to a tax increase on middle-class Pennsylvanians by ending state and local tax deductions. Wolf said getting rid of the deduction amounts to the federal government rolling its problems downhill onto state taxpayers. Wolf joined Pennsylvania’s Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in criticizing the provision. The plan’s House Republican architects now say they’ll keep the deduction for local property taxes. But Wolf still sees it as a shift in costs that will force Pennsylvania taxpayers to pay more.

Related