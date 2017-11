YORK (AP) – Police arrested 29-year-old Mark Ellis of York for the fatal shooting of a clerk at a York gas station. Officers responded to the Exxon Mart on W. Market Street around 5:45 a.m. Oct. 17 and found 44-year-old Aditya “Sunny” Anand with a gunshot wound. Police thought Anand was shot during an attempted robbery, but now say he was targeted as the result of an ongoing domestic situation. Ellis was arrested for a State Parole warrant. Police say he will be charged with criminal homicide.

Related