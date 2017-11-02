DNA Make Images To Help Solve Murder Of Lancaster County Teacher

LANCASTER – Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman hopes images of a possible suspect created with the aid of a DNA profile will help solve the 1992 slaying of elementary school teacher, Christy Mirack. Stedman hopes the computer-generated images will bring in tips and bring her killer to justice. Mirack was beaten, strangled, and sexually assaulted in her East Lampeter Township apartment on Dec. 21, 1992. The 25-year-old was a first-grade teacher at Rohrerstown Elementary School. Investigators used DNA from the scene to create images depicting what the killer may have looked like and may look like now. Officials said Mirack either knew her killer or opened the door expecting to see someone else.

