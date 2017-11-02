Lancaster County Man Sentenced For Shooting At Officer

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 62 years in prison for shooting at a police officer in a Columbia neighborhood in July 2016. 18-year-old Marquell Rentas of Columbia was sentenced in Lancaster County Court after a jury convicted him of attempted murder of a law-enforcement officer, conspiracy, assault of a law-enforcement officer, and reckless endangerment. Rentas did not apologize for his actions. Trenton Nace also was charged in the incident. He pleaded guilty in October and is serving 10 to 20 years in prison.

