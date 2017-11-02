Movie Scene At A Harrisburg Mission

HARRISBURG – A scene from an independent feature film will be shot Friday morning, November 10th at Harrisburg’s Bethesda Mission. “Right Before Your Eyes” follows a man in the early stage of recovery from alcohol addiction and drug abuse. He embarks on an epic journey home to reunite with his young autistic son. Filmmaker David Vincent Bobb of Lebanon, whose own life is the inspiration for the film, says the story is one of love, faith, hope, repentance, and redemption. Bobb was a resident of Bethesda Mission for several months during his recovery and said the mission was a key part of turning his life around and without them, he wouldn’t be here today.

