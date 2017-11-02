Performance Based Budgeting Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – A bill to implement performance based budgeting has become law. Senate Bill 181, which is now Act 48 of 2017 will require PA’s Budget Secretary and the Independent Fiscal Office Director to establish a schedule of performance-based budget reviews for all agencies at least once every five years. Sen. Bob Mensch said his measure brings additional scrutiny to the budget process. The new law will also establish an independent Performance-Based Budget Board to review the budget plans and make recommendations on how each agency’s operations and programs may be made more transparent, effective, and efficient. Performance-based budgeting is utilized to ensure that every tax dollar spent produces the desired result.

