Pressure Building For PA Taxpayer Funding Of Sex-Change Surgery On Children

HARRISBURG – House Bill 1388 as amended from the PA Senate would renew the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) while also ending taxpayer funding for “sex change” surgery on children, which Gov. Tom Wolf unilaterally authorized last year. Removing the Senate-passed amendment would continue forcing taxpayers to pay for such surgeries. Michael Geer, President of the PA Family Council, says House Republican leadership is being pressured to remove the key language in the amendment. He is asking citizens to take action by contacting your State Rep and ask them to pass House Bill 1388 as amended to end the taxpayer funding of “sex change” surgery on children. He added that contacting them is critical especially before the House comes back to session Monday, November 13th.

