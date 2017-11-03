Malpractice Suit Ends In Confidential Settlement

LANCASTER (AP) – A medical malpractice lawsuit that alleged negligent care caused a pregnant teenager to suffer catastrophic brain bleeding during surgery ended suddenly with a confidential settlement. The lawyer for 22-year-old Analisa Ramos says no details of the settlement with Lancaster General Hospital can be revealed. Pennlive.com reports Ramos has remained quadriplegic since an emergency C-section surgery in 2010. At issue in the case was if then-15-year-old Ramos’ bleeding was caused by the girl’s medical care. The settlement came Thursday morning, on the ninth day of what was projected to be a two-week trial. Attorneys for Lancaster General didn’t respond to requests for comment, but previously denied Ramos’ claims. Attorney Thomas Kline, who represents Ramos, didn’t ask for a specific dollar amount when the case was filed.

