BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP – A crane traveling in the southbound lane of Route 222 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County struck the Route 897/Dry Tavern Road overpass this morning. It happened around 9:00 causing southbound traffic on 222 to be detoured. A passing car suffered some damage from debris from the impact. PennDOT is on the scene to determine the extent of the damage.

