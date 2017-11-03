Gary Bauer Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features another speaker at the 2017 Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. Gary Bauer served as Under-Secretary of Education and Chief Domestic Policy Advisor in the Reagan Administration. After leaving the Reagan White House, Bauer became President of the Family Research Council and a Senior Vice President of Focus on the Family. Bauer took his pro-family, pro-life message across the country during the 2000 Republican presidential primaries and debates. He says America’s greatness came from Almighty God and that America has brought more freedom to more people and opportunity than any other civilization in the world. Hear more from Gary Bauer on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075Alive. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”

