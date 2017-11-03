Hit & Run Driver Sought By Cumberland County Police

WORMLEYSBURG – Cumberland County authorities are searching for a hit and run driver. Yesterday around 1:15 p.m., police were dispatched for a hit and run in the area of Market and South Front Streets in Wormleysburg. They learned that a vehicle driven by a Camp Hill man was struck behind by a gray Chevrolet pick up truck while it was stopped at the traffic signal at that intersection. Both drivers pulled into a nearby parking lot, but when the victim advised the other driver that he was calling the police, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled the scene. The suspect driver and his truck can be seen in the picture below. Anyone with any information on the identity of this person is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.

