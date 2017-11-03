PA U.S. Senators React To Tax Reform Proposal

WASHINGTON, DC PA’s two U.S. Senators reacted to the House’s tax reform proposal. Sen. Pat Toomey said, “Republicans in the House have written a great tax reform bill that will put more money in the pockets of hardworking, middle-income Pennsylvanians and will produce a healthier, stronger economy. The shared goal of Congressional Republicans and the administration on tax reform remains the same: delivering a direct pay raise to hardworking American families and creating incentives for economic growth with new, well-paying jobs.” Sen. Bob Casey was critical saying, “Congressional Republicans have taken great pains to spin their tax scheme as great for the middle class, but a few marginal changes don’t change the fact that their plan is fundamentally a massive giveaway to the wealthy at the expense of the middle class. By eliminating key deductions like the deduction for state and local sales and income tax and the $4,050 personal exemption per family member, some middle class families in Pennsylvania could see their taxes rise while the super-rich get a windfall.”

