Puerto Rico Relief Effort Saturday At Ephrata Walmart

EPHRATA – The relief effort in Puerto Rico continues and you can help by joining HOPE 94.5 HD2 this Saturday, November 4th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Ephrata Walmart at 890 E. Main Street. Donations of bottled water, non-perishable food, baby food and formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, blankets, and even home power generators will be accepted at that location. The relief effort is being conducted by Joey Perez Ministries’ direct line with pastors in Puerto Rico. 70% of the island is out of power and will be until early 2018. Tax deductible financial donations for the Puerto Rico relief effort can also be made to Joey Perez Ministries by clicking the banner below.

