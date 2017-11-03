Remember To Fall Back This Weekend

LANCASTER – This is the weekend that you’ll “fall back.” Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 5 at 2 a.m. so make sure that all your clocks are turned back one hour when you go to bed Saturday night and enjoy that extra hour of sleep. Most of your computers and cell phones now have mechanisms to change their clocks automatically. It is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors at home to make sure they are functioning properly. Daylight Saving Time started in the United States in 1918; however, there are places in the country that do not observe the change. Hawaii and Arizona don’t observe Daylight Saving Time along with some U.S. territories such as American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.

