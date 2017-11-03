Wolf To Let Schools Bill Become Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf will let a sprawling schools bill become law without his signature, saying it has provisions he likes, but also provisions backed by lawmakers who he says prioritize making the jobs of teachers harder. Wolf’s office said he likes a provision delaying the Keystone Exams as a graduation requirement for another school year, until 2019-20. He says he also likes provisions that expand opioid education in schools and end what’s called “lunch shaming” by requiring schools to provide a meal to a student who requests one. Wolf, however, says he’s concerned about a provision that requires teacher layoffs to be based primarily on performance evaluations, rather than seniority. Wolf vetoed a similar provision last year, saying a broader evaluation system should be used. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed it last month. Only four Democrats voted for it.

