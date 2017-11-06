Expanded Quarantine Area For Spotted Lanternfly

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Agriculture expanded the areas quarantined due to the spotted lanternfly. The quarantine had covered municipalities in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Northampton Counties. The quarantine expanded to include Carbon, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Monroe, Philadelphia, and Schuylkill Counties. The quarantine includes areas where the insect is not yet confirmed, but where there is a high risk of its rapid spread beyond the region. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said eradicating the spotted lanternfly is important not only for our citizens, but for our economy as well since the invasive insect threatens to destroy $18 billion worth of agricultural commodities like apples, grapes, and hardwoods. The spotted lanternfly is an inch-long black, red and white spotted insect native to southeast Asia. You can report spotted lanternfly by calling 1-866-253-7189.

