Flags At Half Staff After Texas Church Massacre

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all state flags on the Capitol Complex, at Commonwealth facilities, and throughout the state lowered to half-staff, effective immediately. The order is to mark respect for the victims of the attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. All Commonwealth flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, November 9. Per an order from the White House, the United States Flag has also been ordered to fly at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, November 9.

