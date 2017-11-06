Getting Ready For The PA Election

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania voters will be reshaping the state’s appeals courts and picking winners in races for mayor, district attorney, sheriff, and other local contests in tomorrow’s general election. This is considered an off-year election for Pennsylvania’s 8.4 million voters, including 4 million Democrats and 3.2 million Republicans. The biggest statewide race is for the state Supreme Court. Republican Sallie Mundy is looking to keep her seat for a full 10-year term while her opponent, Democrat Dwayne Woodruff is an Allegheny County judge. Four seats on the Superior Court are also being contested. Polls will be open tomorrow at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. You can access a 2017 Judicial Voters Guide from the PA Family Council. Simply go to the website, www.PAFamilyVoter.com.

