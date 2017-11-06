Important Ballot Question Before PA Voters

HARRISBURG – There’s an important ballot question for Pennsylvania voters to answer when they go to the polls. Voters will decide whether Pennsylvania’s property tax/homestead exemption should be increased from 50% to 100%. Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties is the prime sponsor of property tax elimination legislation in the state Senate. He noted that the ballot question is the first step in the process that could lead to much needed property tax reform. Argall added that if voters cast a “yes” vote on the ballot question, it would provide a boost to property tax elimination efforts in the Commonwealth. If the ballot question passes, the General Assembly must still pass legislation which would authorize taxing authorities to act. If that happens, local governments must then decide whether to exercise their option to reduce or eliminate property taxes. If the local taxing authority then chooses elimination, another funding stream would have to be put in place to make up for the lost revenue. Some choices include an Earned Income Tax or a Personal Income Tax.

