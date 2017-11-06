Man Charged With Selling More Than Donuts

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man is charged with selling methamphetamine and heroin while at work at an area Dunkin’ Donuts. 35-year-old Nathan Pizzardi of Denver is charged with two felonies, regarding sales made in August and September. According to detectives, Pizzardi was observed selling drugs while working at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 2055 North Reading Road in Denver. He was seen making the sales in uniform and, in some instances, with his drive-thru window headset on. He would leave the store and make sales in the parking lot, according to detectives. On Aug. 24, he sold methamphetamine in the lot while detectives watched. On Sept 12, he sold heroin at a nearby Turkey Hill. Pizzardi’s bail was set at $80,000 at arraignment.

Related