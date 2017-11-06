PA School Security Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation increasing school security becomes law today without Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature. House Bill 178 was the vehicle for the Public School Code bill approved by the General Assembly and presented to the governor late last week. The governor had 10 days to sign or veto the bill, but said he would let it become law without his signature. The new law encourages school entities, including career and technical schools, intermediate units, and various charter schools to conduct at least one security drill per school year. It urges schools to practice emergency procedures to address acts of terrorism, an armed intruder or other violent threats. The security drills may be used in place of one of the school’s monthly fire drills. The School Code bill also included measures to protect good teachers and programs, prohibits lunch shaming, delays using the Keystone Exam as a graduation requirement, unifies agricultural education, and requires opioid abuse prevention education.

Related