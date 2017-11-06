Pence Talks Tax Reform In Weekend York County Visit

YORK – Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to York County business leaders on Saturday promoting the Republican tax cut bill. Pence joined Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta and other officials as they visited the Military and Commercial Fasteners Corporation in York. The Vice President said to the invitation only crowd there’s an urgent need for tax reform. Pence also participated in a roundtable discussion with business leaders on the subject of taxes. U.S. House Republicans unveiled their tax cut plan last week, which includes tax cuts for businesses and for middle class families.

