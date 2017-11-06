Resentencing For Lancaster County Murder

LANCASTER – A man previously serving consecutive life terms for killing his adoptive parents in Lancaster County in 2001 was re-sentenced. 33-year-old Michael Bourgeois will serve 80 years to life for the killings of Lucy and Terry Smith at their Ephrata home, as ordered by Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth. Bourgeois was back in court for re-sentencing due to a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that deemed life sentences against juveniles “unconstitutional.” Judge Ashworth, while ordering sentence, said he considered his age at the time of the crimes – about 17 ½ years – but said his “chilling, depraved and heinous acts” must also be considered. Bourgeois and a co-defendant, Landon May, tortured the Smiths inside their home before they died.

